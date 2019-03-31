Andhra Pradesh poll panel clears doubts over EVMs, VVPATs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi organised a meeting with the representatives of political parties at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday and informed them that the final voters list announced on March 25 will be given to all political parties soon.

Stating that he himself will be available to take phone calls at any time to address the grievances of political parties with regard to conduct of the elections, the CEO said contact details of all the 200 election observers appointed by the Central Election Commission (CEC) will also be given to the political parties so that they can lodge their complaints with them.

Out of all the 200 observers sent by CEC to AP, 75 are general observers, 13 police observers and the remaining expenditure observers. Each police observer will look after two Parliamentary constituencies and each general observer will look after one Lok Sabha segment and two to three Assembly constituencies, he explained.

‘One VVPAT box will be selected in a segment’

Explaining about the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs to the media, Joint CEO D Markandeyulu appealed to one and all to give up all doubts on the same. Informing that one of the VVPAT box will be selected randomly in a constituency, he said the slips will be counted and verified with the counting of the EVM concerned.

Usage of VVPATs has already implemented in polls and the number of votes counted on EVM and VVPAT slips tallied on all occasions so far. He said despite above 40 days remaining for the counting of votes of AP as the election will be held in the first phase on April 11, the official said that the VVPAT slip will not fade and the print will remain intact.

2,395 candidates for LS and 344 for Assembly polls

3,93,45,717 : Total number of voters in AP

25,20,924: Number of newly enrolled voters

2,395: No. of candidates remained in fray in all the 175 Assembly constituencies

344: No of candidates remained in fray in 25 Lok Sabha segment

90% complaints sent to the Election Commission through social media are fake