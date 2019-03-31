Several BC leaders quit JSP to join TDP 

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : Several BC leaders and activists, who were earlier with the Jana Sena and the BSP, have joined the Telugu Desam stating that the JSP did not give priority to their community in the elections. One of them is Chollangi Venugopal, a popular face in the district and BC Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader.

Jana Sena coordination committee members Rajarapu Mahesh and Chappadi Venkateswara Rao have also joined the yellow party. They said they were expecting to contest the elections on Jana Sena tickets, but the party did not give them an opportunity.

Meanwhile, some other BC JAC leaders have pledged allegiance to the Jana Jagruthi Party, whose Peddemsetty Venkateswara Rao is a Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate. He said seven of his party’s Assembly candidates were from the BC and SC communities and criticised all the three major parties in the State for not allotting enough seats to the candidates from these communities.