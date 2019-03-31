Home States Andhra Pradesh

Branding of local festivals, tiger safari in Nallamala on the anvil

Pointing out the success of tiger safaris in Madhya Pradesh, she says the Nallamala Forest, which has 68 big cats, has enormous potential for wildlife tourism.

By  Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: F1H2O, air shows and the international adventure festival are some of the many recent events the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) organised to boost tourism. Now, the authority plans to execute a slew of programmes after elections conclude.

Speaking to Express, the APTA’s newly-appointed CEO Vijaya Krishnan says a policy to encourage ecotourism, along with revamping of another one concerning the entire State, is on the anvil. They will include rules that will govern tourism directed towards exotic locations without damaging their environment.

“After observing the success of the F1H2O and other water sporting events conducted in the recent past, we will develop a policy for similar events.”

Pointing out the success of tiger safaris in Madhya Pradesh, she says the Nallamala Forest, which has 68 big cats, has enormous potential for wildlife tourism. “A jungle safari, with some fun-filled activities conducted within the forest boundaries, will be the best way to promote wildlife tourism,” opines Krishnan. 

Explaining the progress and obstacles in the project Sanskriti, an initiative by the State government to promote villages through tourism, she says: “Convincing the tribals and other rural population to accept that someone from outside can stay and interact with them has been difficult. Once they understand its importance, we can introduce concepts such as homestay and nature walk in those areas with tour guides sharing geographical and cultural information.” The populace are also being taught English and Hindi under this project. 

The APTA also plans to turn festivals celebrated in the hamlets into some sort of brands, similar to that of Spain’s La Tomatina and Madras Music Season. This will help the tourism authority in marketing them easily as the tourists will know what the State has to offer in specific months, she says, adding the department has already taken steps in this regard for festivals in Tirupati. 

“To attract the creamy layer of the society, there is a need for resorts and resort villas, such as the one in Srisailam, in Araku and Maredumilli,” she opines. About the funds to be allocated for these projects, she says, “All the projects will be taken up under the public-private partnership model. We will go ahead with a particular project as soon as we get partners or investors for it.”

E-guides now available for 18 destinations

The pilot project of coming up with e-guides that was started with Undavalli Caves now has 18 destinations. Lepakshi, Borra Caves, Gandikota, Kondapalli Fort, Belum Caves, Chandragiri Fort, Ketavaram Caves, Tripurantakam, Uppalapadu Sanctuary, Amaravati Buddha Stupa, Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, Guntupalli Buddhist Caves and Nelapattu Sanctuary are some of the new additions. One can scan the QR code mentioned at each location to hear an audio clip giving information about it

