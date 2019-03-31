Can Atchannaidu break jinx that no candidate will be elected in Tekkali constituency for the second time

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Transport minister K Atchannaidu is the sitting MLA of Tekkali assembly constituency. He was elected from the Tekkali constituency on the TDP ticket after he was defeated twice from the same constituency.

There is a strong sentiment in Tekkali constituency that no candidate will be elected from the constituency more than once. As every rule has an exception, former MLAs RLN Dora, Hanumantu Appayya Dora and Korla Revatipathi were elected twice from the constituency but on different banners.

HLN Dora was elected on Swatantra Party in 1952 and on Congress ticket in 1955 while Hanumantu Appayya Dora was elected on TDP the ticket in 1995 (byelection) and on Congress in 2004. Similarly Korla Revatipathi was elected on the TDP banner in 1999 and on Congress in 2009. In 1994 general elections NT Rama Rao, the TDP founder president, was elected from the assembly constituency.

As NTR was also elected from Hindupuram constituency in 1994, he resigned from Tekkali constituency. With a margin of 8,387 votes, the sitting MLA K Atchannaidu was elected from the segment in 2014. While Atchannaidu polled 81,167 votes, YSRCP candidate Duvvada Sreenu secured 72,780 votes. Out of the 2,05,744 voters, 1,60,394 votes were polled. About 13 candidates were elected from the Tekkali constituency in 16 elections.