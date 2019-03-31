Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu shoots off letter to PM Narendra Modi, says Andhra people will teach him lesson

It is not fair to humiliate the States after getting taxes from them, he said and sought to know how can the schemes implemented in states be christened after Modi.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:37 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi hurt the sentiments and self-respect of people of Andhra Pradesh with blatant lies during his speech in Kurnool on Friday, CM N Chandrababu Naidu shot off an open letter to the former on Saturday mentioning that he will have to face the wrath of the AP people for the injustice meted out to them.

In the 14-page letter, Naidu went point-by-point on the issues raised by Modi and observed that the irresponsible statement by the Prime Minister irked every Andhraite and that they will teach him a befitting lesson.

Taking exception over the PM dubbing him as ‘Sticker CM’, Naidu said that 58 per cent of taxes collected from the State remaining with the Centre as the states are getting only 42 per cent and the state government spending 40% of funds on Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

It is not fair to humiliate the States after getting taxes from them, he said and sought to know how can the schemes implemented in states be christened after Modi. “You (Modi) also served as CM of Gujarat earliers. First reveal how many schemes implemented in your states named after the then PMs,” Naidu demanded to know. 

Stating that despite non-cooperation from the BJP government at the Centre, the relentless efforts put by his government in AP resulted in achieving double-digit growth and development of the State in various sectors besides implementing welfare schemes on a big note.

