If TDP wins, Janmabhoomi panels will dictate terms, says YSRC chief Jagan

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL: Continuing his scathing attack against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that voting for the TDP means voting for the Janmabhoomi committees and appealed to voters to reject the yellow party.Addressing a series of election meetings at Madakashira, Penukonda and Somandepalli of Anantapur district and Yemmiganur and Nandikotkur of Kurnool district on Saturday, Jagan said that the Janmabhoomi committees would decide the future of people, if they vote for the TDP.

“Janmabhoomi committees would dictate what to do what not to,” he cautioned YSRC chief alleged that if the TDP is voted to power again, the welfare schemes, including fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri schemes would be diluted. The students will be forced to pay Rs 5 lakh fee for engineering and Rs 1 lakh for LKG, if the TDP is voted to power once again, he warned.

He alleged that that 6,000 government schools have been closed during the last five years and all government schools would be closed if Naidu comes to power again. He said social security pensions and white ration cards would be weeded out, if Naidu was voted to power again.

“Anantapur is worst drought-affected district after some districts in Rajasthan. During the regime of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, 80 per cent works of Handri Neeva were completed. But the Chandrababu Naidu led government could not complete the rest of the 20 per cent works during the last five years, “he charged.

He alleged that thousands of acres of lands were acquired at Penukonda and Gorantla and Rs.650 crore contract was awarded to the L&T for leveling the land. In turn, the L&T had given sub-contract of the same work to a TDP leader for Rs.177 crore, which is clearly exposing the enormous corruption, being taken place in the Naidu regime.

Jagan said if Naidu is voted to power again, the APSRTC and electricity department would be privatized. He regretted that the TDP government created obstacle for the Circle Inspector turned politician Gorantla Madha to ensure that he would not contest to Lok Sabha from Hindupur. His VRS was not accepted by the department, he alleged.