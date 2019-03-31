Home States Andhra Pradesh

IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao new Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief

The ECI had recently removed Venkateswara Rao and SPs of two districts from election duties, leading to a confrontation between it and the Andhra government.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After removing senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao as the State intelligence chief and stripping him off election-related responsibilities, the Election Commission of India on Saturday night appointed 1994-batch officer Kumar Vishwajeet as the new intelligence chief.

The ECI had recently removed Venkateswara Rao and SPs of two districts from election duties, leading to a confrontation between it and the State government.

The government contended that the post of intelligence chief did not come under the jurisdiction of the ECI and approached the High Court, which refused to entertain the plea.

After considering the three names, the ECI selected Kumar Vishwajeet, who is presently chairman, AP State Level Police Recruitment Board, as the intelligence chief. The State government’s panel had proposed the names of IPS officers KT Ujela and Nalin Prabhat apart from Vishwajeet.

 In its direction to the Chief Secretary, the ECI said that Vishwajeet should be appointed intelligence chief immediately.The ECI also asked the CS to submit compliance report by 11 am on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh AB Venkateswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp