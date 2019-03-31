IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao new Andhra Pradesh intelligence chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After removing senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao as the State intelligence chief and stripping him off election-related responsibilities, the Election Commission of India on Saturday night appointed 1994-batch officer Kumar Vishwajeet as the new intelligence chief.

The ECI had recently removed Venkateswara Rao and SPs of two districts from election duties, leading to a confrontation between it and the State government.

The government contended that the post of intelligence chief did not come under the jurisdiction of the ECI and approached the High Court, which refused to entertain the plea.

After considering the three names, the ECI selected Kumar Vishwajeet, who is presently chairman, AP State Level Police Recruitment Board, as the intelligence chief. The State government’s panel had proposed the names of IPS officers KT Ujela and Nalin Prabhat apart from Vishwajeet.

In its direction to the Chief Secretary, the ECI said that Vishwajeet should be appointed intelligence chief immediately.The ECI also asked the CS to submit compliance report by 11 am on Sunday.