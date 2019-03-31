It’s time to say ‘Goodbye to Chandrababu’ as he failed to fulfil TDP election promises: YS Sharmila

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Going hammer and tongs at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘deceiving’ people of the State, YS Sharmila on Saturday asserted that it is time to say ‘Goodbye to Chandrababu’Addressing election rallies in Guntur East, Guntur West and Tadikonda Assembly segments, she launched a blistering attack on Naidu. She described the general elections in the State as a battle between trustworthiness and backstabbing.

Mentioning the promises made by Naidu in the 2014 elections, Sharmila, sister of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said not a single promise was fulfilled during the TDP regime. “With an eye on elections, the TDP chief has increased social security pensions and launched Pasupu Kumkuma scheme for SHG women,” she questioned.

Recalling the regime of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, she said poor people, farmers, women and students were happy in ‘Rajanna Rajyam’. “He strove for the welfare of people irrespective of their caste, religion and political affiliation. But, Naidu, who promised farm loan waiver, failed to implement it,” she said.

Ridiculing Naidu’s slogan ‘Babu Vasthe Job Vasthundhi’, Sharmila said only one person got job, who is his son Nara Lokesh. “This Pappu Gadu, who do not know the difference between ‘jayanti’ and ‘vardhanti’ was given three portfolios. He got three jobs. But no jobs were provided to unemployed youth in the State. Not even job notifications were issued,” she said, evoking a thunderous applause from people.

Calling upon people to reject Naidu by saying ‘Ninnu Nammam Babu (We do not believe you Babu), Sharmila wondered how a person who failed to construct even a single permanent building in the last five years, can be expected to construct the capital city Amaravati.Citing Naidu’s habit of taking U-turn on every issue and going back on promises made, the YSRC leader observed that even a chameleon will feel ashamed before Naidu.

“Naidu is alleging that YSRC is having an alliance with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. But, he is the one who wanted to reach an alliance with KCR in recent Assembly elections in that State. YSRC doesn’t have an alliance with either Congress, BJP or TRS. We will win the elections with a bumper majority,” she asserted.