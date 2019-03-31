Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh promises to improve weavers’ lot 

The TDP would ensure the welfare of handloom weavers by implementing health scheme and providing free power supply if it retained power in the State.

Published: 31st March 2019 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

Nara Lokesh. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  It Minister and TDP candidate Nara Lokesh has promised to allocate Rs 250 crore to provide better marketing facility for handloom fabrics and create Amaravati and Mangalagiri brands for the benefit of weavers. He visited several villages in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Saturday as part of his election campaign.

Interacting with handloom weavers, the Minister said a green channel would be set up to clear pending bills of Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies and marketing of handloom fabrics through e-commerce would be promoted. The TDP would ensure the welfare of handloom weavers by implementing health scheme and providing free power supply if it retained power in the State.

 Model schools would be set up for the children of weavers. A call centre would also be set up to provide technical assistance to weavers and handloom clusters would be developed, he said.

Nara Lokesh TDP

