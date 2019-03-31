Rahul Gandhi to campaign for Congress; Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee to support TDP

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national leaders AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the State on Sunday. Mamata and Kejriwal will campaign for the TDP in Visakhapatnam.

There is an understanding between all the three national leaders and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to work against the BJP at the Centre.

While AICC president Rahul Gandhi will campaign only for the Congress, which is contesting all the 175 Assembly and 25 Parliament constituencies in the State, Kejriwal and Mamata have chosen to support the TDP and campaign for Chandrababu Naidu. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address election rallies in Vijayawada and Kalyandurg in Anantapur district. It is his first visit to the State after election notification was issued. ​

Though Naidu and Rahul have shared the dais on various political platforms outside the State, they will not do so in AP as the Congress and the TDP are contesting the elections on their own.

Though the two parties initially forged an alliance on the lines of the one they formed in the neighbouring Telangana, they decided to fight elections in the State separately fearing that it might impact the prospects of the ruling party and give an edge to the opposition YSRC, a rival for both.

Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Vijayawada by a special flight from Delhi and address a public meeting at around 11:30 am at Ajit Singh Nagar Stadium. Later, he will leave for Bengaluru and from there to Kalyandurg, where APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy is contesting, to address an election rally.

“We are expecting a huge crowd to turn up at the Vijayawada meeting of Rahul Gandhi where he is likely to unveil his plans for the State and the country.

The Congress has already committed to accord Special Category Status to the State. Our commitment to waive loan to the extent of `2 lakh taken by each farmer was already demonstrated in three States, where elections were held recently. Rahul will elaborate on Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), or minimum income guarantee (MIG) scheme, another important promise of the Congress for people of the country,” said former Union minister MM Pallam Raju.

Rahul to campaign for Cong, Mamata, Kejriwal to lend support to TDP

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party has made elaborate arrangements for the party election rally to be addressed by Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal at the Indira Priyadarshini Municipal Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Chandrababu Naidu, who stayed back at Srikakulam, will join them on Sunday.

Mamata Banerjee will address the election rally for the first time in the State, while Kejriwal is campaigning for Naidu for the second time after his recent visit to Vijayawada. Around 50,000 to 60,000 people are expected to attend the TDP rally.

Interestingly, at the same venue, in 2014, Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu, and Venkaiah Naidu along with Jana Ssena chief Pawan Kalyan addressed an election rally seeking mandate for the TDP.

TDP sources said they are roping in more national party leaders to campaign for the party and assure the people that the rights of the State would be safeguarded.

Though the campaign schedule of national leaders is not yet confirmed, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s MK Stalin, former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda and others are likely to campaign for Naidu in the coming days in the State.

Though the Samajwadi Party and the BSP are alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh, sources said Akhilesh Yadav will campaign in the State where the BSP and the Jana Sena have signed up a poll pact and the combine is pitted against the ruling party.

Sources in the TDP also added that Kerala chief minister and CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan may also campaign in Andhra Pradesh. The CPM, like the BSP, is with the Jana Sena Party and fighting against the TDP. “These campaigns will be seen as part of national level platform to fight against the BJP. With the Opposition YSRC in the State having tacit understanding with the BJP, the national parties see the YSRC also as their rival,’’ a TDP leader said.

Election panel appoints Vishwajeet as Intel DG

The Election Commission of India on Saturday night appointed 1994-batch IPS officer Kumar Vishwajeet as Intelligence chief in place of AB Venkateswara Rao, who was relieved of election-related responsibilities by the poll panel. Vishwajeet was told to take charge immediately.