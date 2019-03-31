Home States Andhra Pradesh

South Central Railway, Penna Cement Industries sign deal

Once a customer enters into the LTTC with the Railways, the freight tariff rate will remain fixed for one year. 

Published: 31st March 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  For carrying freight at fixed rates, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday signed a long term tariff contract (LTTC) with Penna Cement Industries for five years. 

The scheme gives long-term stability and certainty in the freight tariff rates to corporate freight customers, said the SCR’s Principal Chief Operations Manager N Madhusudhana Rao. Once a customer enters into the LTTC with the Railways, the freight tariff rate will remain fixed for one year. 

“This gives predictability and stability in freight rates and helps the customers to plan their logistics for that year, without worrying about change in rates,” he added.

The scheme also gives incentive in the form of freight discount if a customer exceeds the previous year’s freight contribution.

It is a growth-linked incentive wherein higher the freight contribution over the preceding year, higher the discount, Rao added. Penna Cement Industries is the eighth company to sign such an agreement with the SCR. SCR GM opined that the scheme was beneficial to freight customers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Penna Cement Industries South Central Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp