We have developed Nellore City, only TDP has right to seek vote in the constituency: Ponguru Narayana

Educationist and Municipal Administration Minister Ponguru Narayana is going to test his luck in direct election for the first time. Though he is new to the political arena, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has given him a berth in the State Cabinet. Now, he is contesting the April 11 elections from Nellore City Assembly segment, a YSRC bastion. In an interview with D Surendra Kumar, Narayana speaks about his first poll battle, his chances of winning the seat and his plans to develop the constituency.

Why did you select Nellore city for your first electoral battle?

I didn’t select the seat. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had directed me to contest from Nellore City. Even I have a wish to serve my birth place Nellore, where I completed my studies. In fact, the legislators represented Nellore City earlier have failed to develop the constituency.

What are the possibilities of you winning from Nellore City, which was a Congress bastion and now the traditional votes shifted to the YSR Congress party?

There are 54 division in Nellore Municipal Corporation limits. We have taken up development activities in the corporation limits at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore that included underground drainage, water works and laying of new roads.

We have taken up underground drainage project at a cost of Rs 550 crore and laid a pipeline to the city from Sangam barrage via Mohammadapuram at a cost of Rs 550 crore to supply drinking water to the people. In fact, 75 per cent of development activities are almost complete and the rest will be over by the end of April this year.

Construction of Santhapeta and Moolapeta markets are under progress. We have been providing Rs 10,000 a month as compensation to the vendors till the completion of construction works. We have developed Nellore Necklace road. As many as 48,000 houses were sanctioned in Nellore City constituency itself. We have been constructing 80 parks in Nellore city.

Works of the 40 parks were almost completed. We have taken measures to provide mineral water for the citizens of Nellore at Rs 2 per litre and the works of the project were almost completed. Only the TDP has right to seek votes in the constituency as we have proved that development works should be done on the ground, not on plaques. I have been receiving overwhelming response from the public, thanks to the development activities undertaken by us in the corporation limits.

Opposition leaders allege that you have financial strength, but no public support in the constituency...

I have come from a very poor background. My father had studied only up to Class 3 and my mother is an illiterate. My family was living in a thatched house in 1979. I have studied in a government school in Haranadhapuram in Nellore.

I have achieved everything only through my hardwork. Even leaders from YSR Congress party (Anil Kumar Yadav is the YSRC candidate) in the city had studied in private schools. I am aware of the troubles being faced by the poor. Any of the legislators from Nellore district has not approached me seeking funds for development works. People not only in Nellore city but also in the rural areas told me that the YSR Congress legislators have done nothing for them.

Why did you lay special focus only on Nellore City for the last nine months, though you are a State minister? YSR Congress leaders allege that you are developing the city to make ground for the elections...

We are developing not only Nellore city but also other cities across the State. The State government has sanctioned houses to all municipalities across the State. As many as 11,21,639 houses are being constructed in municipal limits. A project is underway to provide drinking water to people with the funds of Asian Infrastructure.

Another project is underway under AMRUT scheme across all municipalities. We have planned to develop 240 kilometers of central dividers across all municipalities and completed 220 kilometers till now. The rest of the works are on hold due to road widening activity. Even we have developed Visakhapatnam on war footing basis after the Hudhud cyclone damage. We have been developing capital city Amaravati with world-class facilities.