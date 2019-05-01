94 per cent of 1.31 lakh candidates appear for POLYCET exam in Andhra Pradesh this year 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 94 per cent candidates took POLYCET-2019, which was conducted peacefully on Tuesday. As many as 1,31,839 had registered for the exam held at 348 centres across the State. It was conducted in offline mode, and the candidates were given OMR sheets.

T Monish, an aspirant, was of the opinion that the exam was not too difficult. “This is my first competitive examination, because of which I was nervous. However, I did pretty well. I don’t say that the test was very easy, but not too tough either.”

The paper had 120 objective-based questions: 60 on Mathematics, and 30 each on Physics and Chemistry, and each question carried one mark with no negative marking. The results are expected to be out in the second week of May. Presently, there are 284 polytechnic colleges in the State; of them, 84 are run by the government and 200 by private owners. According to the All India Council of Technical Education, 72,936 seats need to be filled every year.