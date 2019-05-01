Home States Andhra Pradesh

94 per cent of 1.31 lakh candidates appear for POLYCET exam in Andhra Pradesh this year 

1,31,839 candidates had registered for the exam held at 348 centres across the state with 1,24,669 giving the test.

Candidates appearing for POLYCET examination at Bullayya college exam centre on Tuesday

Candidates appearing for POLYCET examination at Bullayya college exam centre on Tuesday | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Over 94 per cent candidates took POLYCET-2019, which was conducted peacefully on Tuesday. As many as 1,31,839 had registered for the exam held at 348 centres across the State. It was conducted in offline mode, and the candidates were given OMR sheets.

T Monish, an aspirant, was of the opinion that the exam was not too difficult. “This is my first competitive examination, because of which I was nervous. However, I did pretty well. I don’t say that the test was very easy, but not too tough either.”

The paper had 120 objective-based questions: 60 on Mathematics, and 30 each on Physics and Chemistry, and each question carried one mark with no negative marking. The results are expected to be out in the second week of May. Presently, there are 284 polytechnic colleges in the State; of them, 84 are run by the government and 200 by private owners. According to the All India Council of Technical Education, 72,936 seats need to be filled every year. 

 

  • 72,936 seats need to be filled in 284 colleges
  • Candidates registered  - 1,31,839
  • Candidates took the test - 1,24,669
  • Each of the 120 questions carried one mark
  • No negative marking
  • Results to be out in the second week of May
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp