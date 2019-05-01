Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Raghuveera seeks KCR help for Rahul to form government at Centre

Raghuveera also wrote letters to TDP, YSRC and Jana Sena on April 14 seeking their support to the Congress for forming government at the Centre.

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy has appealed to Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to support the Congress in forming government at the Centre under Rahul Gandhi so as to accord Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh. Interestingly, the Congress is the principal opposition party in Telangana.  

In a letter sent to KCR on Tuesday, the APCC chief thanked the former for backing AP on SCS issue recently.  Raguveera urged KCR to support Congress at the Centre for realising SCS to AP. The Congress has already promised to accord SCS to AP immediately after coming to power at the Centre and also mentioned the same in the party election manifesto, he reasoned.

“You (KCR) had extended complete support for the cause of SCS to AP and for that to happen you, irrespective of politics, should support the formation of government at the Centre under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. As the BJP on several occasions spell out its stand clear that it can not accord  Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, you should not support the saffron party and ensure that injustice not done to AP,’’ the APCC chief said.

In the letter, Raghuveera also mentioned that he wrote letters to TDP, YSRC and Jana Sena on April 14 seeking their support to the Congress for forming government at the Centre after the elections to make  Special Category Status to AP a reality.

