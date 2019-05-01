Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Hindupur stares at drinking water scarcity

Residents line outside a water tanker

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Hindupur town in the drought-affected Anantapur district craves for drinking water. Taking advantage of water scarcity,  water traders are virtually minting money by selling water at exorbitant prices.

The population of the town is 1.7 lakh which requires 20 million litres of water per day. But, the municipal officials are able to supply only a meagre 4 million litres per day. Adding to their woes, the supply of water through PABR water scheme has been reduced considerably, forcing people to go from pillar to post to fetch a potful of water to quench their thirst.

The PABR project, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 580 crore has become a white elephant as the project is unable to cater to the needs of the town.  The PABR water scheme was taken up with the objective of supplying 10 million litres of water to Hindupur town but it is supplying only 2.5 million litres now. 

Out of 140 borewells in 38 wards in the town, 71 dried up due to depletion of water sources. 

