Eight injured as two groups clash at Gogulapadu in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Eight persons were injured in a clash between two groups at Gogulapadu in Sattenapalli mandal of Guntur district late on Monday night.

Tanneru Pothuraju owed Rs 2,500 to Upputholla Durga Rao in cards game. When Durga Rao asked Pothuraju to pay the amount, the latter along with his relatives attacked the former.

Later, relatives of Durga Rao also carried out an attack on Pothuraju. Electronic gadgets and utensils worth Rs 4 lakh were damaged in the attack. On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and controlled the warring groups. According to Sattenapalli Rural SI M Pattabhi Sitaramaiah, eight persons, including Durga Rao, Pothuraju, Sai and Pulla Rao were injured in the attack. Police shifted the injured to Sattenapalli area hospital for first-aid. They were later admitted to government general hospital in Guntur for better treatment.

DSP V Kaleshavali Rao said they deployed additional force to maintain law and order at Gogulapadu.