Home States Andhra Pradesh

Group 2 screening test in Andhra Pradesh on May 5 as around 3 lakh candidates set to appear

The questions will in objective mode and the examination has negative marking system with 1/3rd mark deducting for each wrong answer. 

Published: 01st May 2019 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

APPSC

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar has said all arrangements are in place for the Group 2 screening test on May 5. “Many candidates are waiting for the Group 2 screening test and we cannot postpone them and cause inconvenience to the candidates,” he said, while addressing the media in his office here on Tuesday.  

As a “New Year gift”, the APPSC released the Group 2 notification for filling 447 vacant government posts on December 31, 2018. The screening test for 2,95,036 candidates applied for the post will be held on May 5. 

Uday Bhasker said that the screening test will be conducted in offline mode and the candidates have to mark their answers in the OMR sheets. He appealed to the candidates to check with the centre two days before the examination to avoid the last-minute rush and other  troubles. 

“We are asking the candidates to be alert and crosscheck with the examination centre and make sure that they are going to the right one. The candidates will also be given helpline numbers for emergency contact. The hall ticket must be presented for verification along with at least one original valid photo identification card issued by the government such as passport, pan card, voter ID, Aadhar card, government Employee ID or driving licence,” Bhasker said. 

The questions will in objective mode and the examination has negative marking system with 1/3rd mark deducting for each wrong answer. 

The OMR sheets are printed with details of the candidate including hall ticket number, name and venue. The candidates have to bubble the test booklet series with blue or black pen. Candidates are asked to be careful while filling the test booklet as wrong bubbling will lead to invalidation of answer sheets. Usage of whitener is strictly prohibited. Usage of electronic gadgets in the examination hall is strictly prohibited. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
APPSC Group II screening test Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp