Group 2 screening test in Andhra Pradesh on May 5 as around 3 lakh candidates set to appear

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APPSC Chairman P Uday Bhaskar has said all arrangements are in place for the Group 2 screening test on May 5. “Many candidates are waiting for the Group 2 screening test and we cannot postpone them and cause inconvenience to the candidates,” he said, while addressing the media in his office here on Tuesday.

As a “New Year gift”, the APPSC released the Group 2 notification for filling 447 vacant government posts on December 31, 2018. The screening test for 2,95,036 candidates applied for the post will be held on May 5.

Uday Bhasker said that the screening test will be conducted in offline mode and the candidates have to mark their answers in the OMR sheets. He appealed to the candidates to check with the centre two days before the examination to avoid the last-minute rush and other troubles.

“We are asking the candidates to be alert and crosscheck with the examination centre and make sure that they are going to the right one. The candidates will also be given helpline numbers for emergency contact. The hall ticket must be presented for verification along with at least one original valid photo identification card issued by the government such as passport, pan card, voter ID, Aadhar card, government Employee ID or driving licence,” Bhasker said.

The questions will in objective mode and the examination has negative marking system with 1/3rd mark deducting for each wrong answer.

The OMR sheets are printed with details of the candidate including hall ticket number, name and venue. The candidates have to bubble the test booklet series with blue or black pen. Candidates are asked to be careful while filling the test booklet as wrong bubbling will lead to invalidation of answer sheets. Usage of whitener is strictly prohibited. Usage of electronic gadgets in the examination hall is strictly prohibited.