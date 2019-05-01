Guntur Municipal Corporation collects Rs 23 crore property tax

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) registered record collection of advance property tax of Rs 23 crore.

The GMC authorities conducted a special drive and campaigned in the wards about exemption of 5 per cent for those, who pay advance property tax on or before April 30. On the last day of 5 per cent exemption on advance property tax, GMC collected Rs 2.3 crore.

GMC stood first among other corporations in the State during FY 2018-19 by collecting Rs 21.75 crore of advance property tax from the denizens.

This year too, the authorities worked under the directions of GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar to secure top position in the State. The revenue officials had set up special counters and engaged additional employees to avoid rush of the public who came to pay taxes.