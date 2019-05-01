Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur Municipal Corporation collects Rs 23 crore property tax

The revenue officials had set up special counters and engaged additional employees to avoid rush of the public who came to pay taxes. 

Published: 01st May 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Municipal Corporation building

Guntur Municipal Corporation building (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) registered record collection of advance property tax of Rs 23 crore. 

The GMC authorities conducted a special drive and campaigned in the wards about exemption of 5 per cent for those, who pay advance property tax on or before April 30. On the last day of 5 per cent exemption on advance property tax, GMC collected Rs 2.3 crore.

GMC stood first among other corporations in the State during FY 2018-19 by collecting Rs 21.75 crore of advance property tax from the denizens. 

This year too, the authorities worked under the directions of GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar to secure top position in the State. The revenue officials had set up special counters and engaged additional employees to avoid rush of the public who came to pay taxes. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guntur Municipal Corporation GMC tax collection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp