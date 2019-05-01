IT Grids and TDP hatching conspiracy for May 23: YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Crying foul over the alleged data theft by the TDP, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said data theft of the people of Andhra Pradesh has serious consequences as the private company has access to the vital details of individuals and can track their movements and alter the stored files.

The MP also alleged that IT Grids owner Ashok Dakavaram and TDP are hatching a conspiracy to “play truant on the day of counting of votes on May 23.’’ Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday, Vijayasai said the Seva Mitra App developed by IT Grids has details of AP people including Aadhaar, bank account numbers, phone numbers and other details. “There is a possibility of altering the details stored in your phone and the movements can be tracked and conversations can be recorded,’’ he claimed.

The MP said that if his information is right, Ashok has convened a meeting in New Delhi with hackers and is conspiring to play truant on the day of counting of votes on May 23.The Andhra Pradesh government has paid huge amounts to a few companies for developing apps and has been part of the loot.

The government has conducted surveys on at least four occasions using the apps and on the basis of the segregated data, they have deleted from the voters’ list the names of those who were not happy with the TDP government’s performance, he alleged. Vijayasai alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh were involved in the data theft case.

TDP: Vijaysai misleading people

Alleging that Vijaysai is misleading people in the name of data theft, TDP spokesperson and MLC Buddha Venkanna said that despite UIDAI announcing that its data was not stolen, the former is continuing his “false propaganda”.