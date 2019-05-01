Home States Andhra Pradesh

IT Grids and TDP hatching conspiracy for May 23: YSRC

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy alleged theat the TDP government had an involvement in the data theft of the people of Andhra Pradesh as it wanted to manipulate votes to its side.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (File| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Crying foul over the alleged data theft by the TDP, YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has said data theft of the people of Andhra Pradesh has serious consequences as the private company has access to the vital details of individuals and can track their movements and alter the stored files. 

The MP also alleged that IT Grids owner Ashok Dakavaram and TDP are hatching a conspiracy to “play truant on the day of counting of votes on May 23.’’ Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Monday, Vijayasai said the Seva Mitra App developed by IT Grids has details of AP people including Aadhaar, bank account numbers, phone numbers and other details. “There is a possibility of altering the details stored in your phone and the movements can be tracked and conversations can be recorded,’’ he claimed.

The MP said that if his information is right, Ashok has convened a meeting in New Delhi with hackers and is conspiring to play truant on the day of counting of votes on May 23.The Andhra Pradesh government has paid huge amounts to a few companies for developing apps and has been part of the loot.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The government has conducted surveys on at least four occasions using the apps and on the basis of the segregated data, they have deleted from the voters’ list the names of those who were not happy with the TDP government’s performance, he alleged. Vijayasai alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh were involved in the data theft case.  

TDP: Vijaysai misleading people 

Alleging that Vijaysai is misleading people in the name of data theft, TDP spokesperson and MLC Buddha Venkanna said that despite UIDAI announcing that its data was not stolen, the former is continuing his “false propaganda”. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
V Vijayasai Reddy Andhra Pradesh data theft Andhra Pradesh IT grid TDP India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp