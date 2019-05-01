Law student attempts suicide in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A first-year law student attempted suicide after he was asked to leave the hall for using his mobile phone during an exam.

Sai Chaitanya, student of Damodaram Sanjeevayya National Law University, jumped from the college building at Sabbavaram in Visakhapatnam district on Monday morning. Police said he was upset with the management who had reportedly accused him of malpractice.

Sai, who hails from Hyderabad, was rushed to a hospital in Arilova in a critical condition. Sai is responding well to treatment and is said to be out of danger.