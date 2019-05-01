One held for elderly woman’s murder in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ELURU: Police on Tuesday arrested a person in connection with the murder of an elderly woman at Kovvur on April 24 and recovered 120 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 1.7 lakh cash from him.

Disclosing the details to media, DSP S Venkateswara Rao said the accused G Venkateswara Rao strangulated B Venkatalakshmi (63) to death and decamped with her gold jewellery and two mobile phones. The DSP said that Venkatalakshmi and her husband used to sell coconuts.

The accused used to go to their house frequently and befriended the couple. On April 24, the accused went to the house of Venkatalakshmi and found that her husband was not at home. He strangulated her to death and decamped with the gold jewellery and cash.