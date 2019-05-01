Visakhapatnam to host nat’l U-13 open chess tourney

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The city will play host to 33rd National Open and Girls Championship, which will be held at VMRDA children’s arena here from May 4 to 12. The nine-day championship will be conducted by the Visakhapatnam District Chess Association in association with the VMRDA.

Chess Association secretary R Subba Reddy told media persons here on Tuesday that as many as 500 players along with their parents and officials from 29 States and four Union Territories in the country will participate in the championship, which is being held in the city for the first time.

Subba Reddy said top two players in boys and girls categories will get a chance to represent the country in the world championship and the Asian meet.

He also said the top 20 players each in boys and girls sections will be given cash incentives worth `2.5 lakh.

Stating that it was honour to host national championship in the city Subba Reddy thanked the State Chess Association and also Indian Chess Federation for giving Visakhapatnam chance to hold the event.

Association leaders MV Rajesh and GSR Arun Kumar were present at the press meet.