Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vissakoderu villagers in Andhra Pradesh save girl from kidnappers

Anusha, a teacher at a private school, was walking with her mother when the assailants forced her into the car with one of the assailants identified to be Anusha’s lover.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

A man beaten up by villagers for allegedly kidnapping a woman at Vissa Koderu in West Godavari district on Tuesday

A man beaten up by villagers for allegedly kidnapping a woman at Vissa Koderu in West Godavari district on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ELURU: Locals of Vissakoderu village in Palakoderu mandal had to put up a fight to rescue a girl from two car-borne kidnappers on Tuesday. Anusha, a teacher at a private school, was walking with her mother, Aruna, when the assailants forced her into the car, police sauid . 

In the melee, Aruna suffered minor injuries as she was dragged for some distance after her saree got stuck in one of the car’s doors.   

However, the locals, after noticing the scuffle, chased the car, which came to a halt after it hit a roadside poll. They overpowered the duo and handed them over to the police. One of the assailants was identified as S Naithulla, who is said to be Anusha’s lover and wanted to marry her. The village elders had objected to their relationship and approached the police, who counselled the couple and asked them to get married only after getting jobs. S Naithulla was later arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh kidnapping Andhra Pradesh kidnapping stopped Vissakoderu village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp