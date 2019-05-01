Vissakoderu villagers in Andhra Pradesh save girl from kidnappers

By Express News Service

ELURU: Locals of Vissakoderu village in Palakoderu mandal had to put up a fight to rescue a girl from two car-borne kidnappers on Tuesday. Anusha, a teacher at a private school, was walking with her mother, Aruna, when the assailants forced her into the car, police sauid .

In the melee, Aruna suffered minor injuries as she was dragged for some distance after her saree got stuck in one of the car’s doors.

However, the locals, after noticing the scuffle, chased the car, which came to a halt after it hit a roadside poll. They overpowered the duo and handed them over to the police. One of the assailants was identified as S Naithulla, who is said to be Anusha’s lover and wanted to marry her. The village elders had objected to their relationship and approached the police, who counselled the couple and asked them to get married only after getting jobs. S Naithulla was later arrested.