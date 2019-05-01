Youth beaten to death by friend

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A youth was beaten to death by his friend with a wooden log at Pothuraju Colony in Tenali late on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Peram Sudheer (18), a painter by profession.

According to Tenali Rural CI U Sudhakar Rao, J Vimal took his friend Sudheer to a burial ground at Pothuraju Colony and beaten him to death.Vimal was angry with Sudheer for trying to become close to his elder sister. Sudheer died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

