Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC chief Jagan Reddy attacker's remand extended till May 14

On Tuesday, J Srinivasa Rao vomited in the court hall and wrote a letter to the Magistrate seeking bail citing his ill-health.

Published: 01st May 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

J Srinivasa Rao

J Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: J Srinivasa Rao, accused in the attack on YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was produced before National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court here on Tuesday. A week ago, Srinivas was admitted to Government General Hospital (GGH), Rajamahendravaram following a severe chest pain.

On Tuesday, Srinivas vomited in the court hall and wrote a letter to the Magistrate seeking bail citing his ill-health. Srinivas was reportedly diagnosed with malaria and also suffering from indigestion. However after hearing the arguments from both the parties, the court extended his judicial remand up to May 14.

Advocate Abdul Saleem, advocate of Srinivas, said that following his ill-health, a bail petition was filed with the magistrate at NIA Court as he was not treated properly at Rajamahendravaram GGH. The magistrate allowed the petition to provide better medical aid for Srinivas at superspeciality hospital.

Commenting on the health condition of Srinivas, the advocate maintained that he was suffering from heart attack symptoms. Asked about refusing to file a bail petition earlier, Saleem said that Srinivas was facing life threat during elections. But, now the polls are over and the situation is normal. ''We are expecting the NIA Court to grant bail for Srinivas or else we will approach the High Court,'' he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Srinivasa Rao YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS jagan reddy attacked NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp