YSRC chief Jagan Reddy attacker's remand extended till May 14

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: J Srinivasa Rao, accused in the attack on YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was produced before National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court here on Tuesday. A week ago, Srinivas was admitted to Government General Hospital (GGH), Rajamahendravaram following a severe chest pain.

On Tuesday, Srinivas vomited in the court hall and wrote a letter to the Magistrate seeking bail citing his ill-health. Srinivas was reportedly diagnosed with malaria and also suffering from indigestion. However after hearing the arguments from both the parties, the court extended his judicial remand up to May 14.

Advocate Abdul Saleem, advocate of Srinivas, said that following his ill-health, a bail petition was filed with the magistrate at NIA Court as he was not treated properly at Rajamahendravaram GGH. The magistrate allowed the petition to provide better medical aid for Srinivas at superspeciality hospital.

Commenting on the health condition of Srinivas, the advocate maintained that he was suffering from heart attack symptoms. Asked about refusing to file a bail petition earlier, Saleem said that Srinivas was facing life threat during elections. But, now the polls are over and the situation is normal. ''We are expecting the NIA Court to grant bail for Srinivas or else we will approach the High Court,'' he added.