2,000 Uddanam ryots yet to get Titli compensation

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Though it is six months since cyclone Titli cyclone wreaked havoc in Srikakulam district, particularly the Uddanam region, people are yet to recover from the shock before another cyclone is most likely to hit the region.

Several farmers are yet to receive compensation for the loss of horticulture crops in the Uddanam region. Gonapa Krishna Murthy, a farmer from Peddakojjiriya village of Kanchili mandal, who was issued a dummy cheque for `4 lakh in November for the loss of coconut trees, has not received any deposit in his bank account so far by the State government.

Thousands of horticulture farmers from the Uddanam villages are eagerly waiting for the compensation although majority of them was issued cheques months ago. More than 15 horticulture farmers from Peddakojjiriya village have not yet received a single rupee so far for the loss of coconut crop from the government.

When contacted, Kaviti horticulture officer Sankar Das said that during the enumeration, the senior officials said that those farmers having more than 5 acres of land will not be eligible for compensation as they were considered big farmers. Names of those farmers having more than five acres were also deleted from the list, he added.

Initially one rupee was deposited into their account for the confirmation of the bank details. Although dummy cheques were issued initially for the damage of the crop, the government stopped the payment later. There are about 140 farmers in Kanchili mandal and 300 farmers in Kaviti mandal.