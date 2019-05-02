Home States Andhra Pradesh

2,000 Uddanam ryots yet to get Titli compensation

Thousands of horticulture farmers from the Uddanam villages are eagerly waiting for the compensation although majority of them was issued cheques months ago.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Though it is six months since cyclone Titli cyclone wreaked havoc in Srikakulam district, particularly the Uddanam region, people are yet to recover from the shock before another cyclone is most likely to hit the region.

Several farmers are yet to receive compensation for the loss of horticulture crops in the Uddanam region. Gonapa Krishna Murthy, a farmer from Peddakojjiriya village of Kanchili mandal, who was issued a dummy cheque for `4 lakh in November for the loss of coconut trees, has not received any deposit in his bank account so far by the State government.

Thousands of horticulture farmers from the Uddanam villages are eagerly waiting for the compensation although majority of them was issued cheques months ago. More than 15 horticulture farmers from Peddakojjiriya village have not yet received a single rupee so far for the loss of coconut crop from the government.

When contacted, Kaviti horticulture officer Sankar Das said that during the enumeration, the senior officials said  that those farmers having more than 5 acres of land will not be eligible for compensation as they were considered big farmers. Names of those farmers having more than five acres were also deleted from the list, he added.

Initially one rupee was deposited into their account for the confirmation of the bank details. Although dummy cheques were issued initially for the damage of the crop, the government stopped the payment later. There are about 140 farmers in Kanchili mandal and 300 farmers in Kaviti mandal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp