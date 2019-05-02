Home States Andhra Pradesh

48 rehabilitation centres opened in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: District Collector J Nivas on Wednesday said that as many as 48 rehabilitation centres have been opened in the district as part of the precautionary measures against extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani. Speaking to mediapersons after attending a video conference with Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam about precautionary measures, he said about nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 10 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have arrived in the district. 

Similarly, about 45 fire service teams and 32 boat rescue teams are also on their way.“We have identified as many as 117 riverside villages each along Nagavali and Vamsadhara Rivers. About 6,000 electric poles have been kept ready to restore power supply in case of disruption immediately after the cyclone. Generators have been installed at the drinking water schemes to ensure supply of drinking water even though power supply is interrupted,” Nivas said.

