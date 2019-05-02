9 hurt, house collapsed in bomb blast

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Over nine persons were injured at Yatapeta village of Etcherla mandal on Wednesday afternoon after a country-made bomb exploded in a house. Under the impact, the house where the victims were making country-made bombs collapsed, while the adjacent houses were also partially damaged. The incident occurred at around 1:45 pm when a majority of the villagers had left for works under MGNREGS and other private works.

According to Srikakulam One Town Circle Inspector Prasada Rao , Yedduminti Ramana manufactured country-made bombs for hunting wild boars. When informed abut the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the Srikakulam Government General Hospital.