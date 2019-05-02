Cyclone Fani @180 kmph likely to hit Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA: The extremely severe cyclonic storm, Fani, lay centred over West-central Bay of Bengal, about 320 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and is likely to make landfall between Gopalpur and Chandbali, around Puri in Odisha on Friday afternoon with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting up to 200 kmph. Srikakulam district, along with South Odisha, is likely to be battered by heavy rains and 170-180 kmph gales while Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts are likely to be hit by rains as well as 90-100 kmph wind speed when the cyclonic storm crosses the coast.The administrations of the three north coastal districts have been put on high alert, given the experience of the Titli cyclone which hit the region just six months ago.

The Indian Navy has deployed frigate INS Sahyadri to take up immediate relief and rescue operations. As per the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall (greater than 20 cm) at isolated places in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts on Thursday and Friday. Light to moderate rainfall is predicted at most places in the three districts.

The IMD also warned of extensive damage to thatched houses, power and communication poles, flooding, minor disruption to railway powerlines and signalling system, and damage to standing crops and plantations. It suggested total suspension of fishing activities, evacuation in coastal areas and regulation of rail and road traffic, and advised people not to venture out of their houses. On Wednesday, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in Srikakulam.

“Srikakulam will be the most affected district on Thursday; Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram will experience heavy rains. Very heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 12 cm, and extremely heavy rainfall of 12 cm to 20 cm are likely to be recorded,” IMD scientist Naga Ratna told TNIE.

In the wake of the dire warnings, Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam reviewed arrangements by the three district administrations and said three IAS officers would be sent to monitor the relief works. He directed the district collectors to appoint a special officer to every mandal and keep generators and water tankers ready to ensure water and power supply. He held a video conference with collectors and SPs of the three districts. He directed the officials to use the cyclone shelters in the affected mandals and provide all possible amenities to the people. Similarly, he instructed them to keep adequate stocks of essential provisions, medicines, and water sachets. Keeping in mind possible disruption in communications, he advised the officials to keep ready satellite phones specifically in Srikakulam and Viziangaram districts.

In a review meeting with Union Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha, the chief secretary said 200 villages in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram were likely to be affected. “During Cyclone Titli, winds of 100 kmph uprooted 40,000 electric poles in North Coastal AP. As the wind speed this time is much more, electric poles are being kept ready at all sub-stations,’’ he informed.

At the review meeting with the chief secretary, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain informed him that 500 electric poles, two JCBs and other equipment was kept ready at each sub-station to revive power supply in case of disruptions during the cyclone. He also said that 6,000 solar lamps were being distributed in Srikakulam district. Emergency rescue teams numbering up to 800 have also been kept on standby to erect communication towers within 48 hours.Meanwhile, the railways has partially or fully cancelled 42 trains and airline authorities suspended some services from Vizag on Thursday.