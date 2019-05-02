Home States Andhra Pradesh

GMC chief looks into complaints of contamination of drinking water

The GMVC Commissioner directed the officials to stop supply of water through pipelines if they receive any complaints pertaining to contamination and resolve the issue immediately.

GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar inspecting the drinking water supply in Guntur Thota on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar inspected the drinking water supply in Guntur Thota on Wednesday. He interacted with people of the locality and enquired about the quality of water being supplied by the municipal corporation.

Some people complained to the GMC Commissioner about contamination of drinking water in the Seventh Lane of Guntur Thota. Srikesh, along with the GMC engineering officials, looked into the matter. He allayed the fear of people that municipal water was getting contaminated.

The GMC collects 320 samples at different places in the city to ensure the supply of quality water to people. The GMC should collect water samples from the houses of people who complain about contamination to ensure protected water supply to all. There will be no drinking water problem in the city during summer as the water level at Prakasam Barrage is at 5.5 feet, the GMC Commissioner said.
GMC Superintending Engineer Surendra Babu, Executive Engineer Srinivasa Reddy, AE Md Haneef and others accompanied the Commissioner during his visit to Guntur Thota.

