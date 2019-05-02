I do not want to become Prime Minister: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speaking on NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s comments that Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu has capabilities to become the Prime Minister, the TDP supremo maintained that he has no such aspirations.

“I don’t have any such aspirations. Leaders of all the non-BJP parties will discuss and pick the best candidate for PM post after holding discussions once the results are out,’’ said Naidu while speaking to mediapersons at Undavalli on Wednesday. “We have already explained our stand on selection of PM candidate before elections and we are committed to the same now.’’

Naidu said that political parties, despite opposing the BJP, were contesting individually in various States out of political compulsions. “But all non-BJP parties will join hands against the BJP after polls. It’s a democratic compulsion,” he stated.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar a few days back had said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati would emerge as top contenders for the PM post if NDA fails to get majority.

The veteran leader said that the three leaders have the administrative experience with Mamata and Naidu being current chief ministers and Mayawati being a former CM.

(With Online Desk inputs)