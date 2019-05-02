Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lift Model Code of Conduct in 4 Andhra dists, CM Naidu urges EC

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Naidu vented his ire on the ECI for relaxing MCC to the affected districts of Odisha and not relaxing the same in AP.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to relax the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in four districts of Andhra Pradesh which are likely to be affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ so as to facilitate free flow of information, mobilisation of human and material resources and taking other preventive steps.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In a letter to the CEC on Wednesday, Naidu mentioned that voting has been completed in the State and requested the poll panel to relax MCC in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts so that official machinery and the ministers concerned can work effectively to keep the effects of Fani to the minimum and provide solace and succour to the people.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Naidu vented his ire on the ECI for relaxing MCC to the affected districts of Odisha and not relaxing the same in AP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp