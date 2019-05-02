Lift Model Code of Conduct in 4 Andhra dists, CM Naidu urges EC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to relax the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in four districts of Andhra Pradesh which are likely to be affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ so as to facilitate free flow of information, mobilisation of human and material resources and taking other preventive steps.

In a letter to the CEC on Wednesday, Naidu mentioned that voting has been completed in the State and requested the poll panel to relax MCC in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts so that official machinery and the ministers concerned can work effectively to keep the effects of Fani to the minimum and provide solace and succour to the people.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Naidu vented his ire on the ECI for relaxing MCC to the affected districts of Odisha and not relaxing the same in AP.