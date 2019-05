By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Mass copying was reported in the SSC examination of the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) at Cumbum in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

It was alleged that some invigilators wrote answers to the questions on the blackboard at the SSC exam centre in Cumbum, which was allotted 312 candidates. Cumbum MEO Ch M Krishna Rao said he would submit a report to the DEO after conducting an inquiry into the mass copying.

Sitting squads would be appointed for the remaining exams, the MEO said.