N Chandrababu Naidu questions EC stand, calls for nationwide debate on EVMs

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the need for a countrywide debate on the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). People have several doubts regarding the functioning of EVMs and hence 50 per cent of VVPATs should be counted. The votes polled in EVM and VVPATs should be tallied and in case there is mismatch, all the VVPAT slips of the constituency cocerned should be counted,” Naidu said.

Asserting his stand is loud and clear, Naidu maintained that reinstatement of paper ballot system is the only option for saving democracy in the country. He also criticised the argument of the Election Commission (EC) that counting of VVPATs will delay the declaration of results.“After announcing the election schedule on March 10, we have patience to wait for results until May 23. So, what is wrong if it is delayed for another two to three days?” he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Wednesday, Naidu exuded confidence that the TDP will return to power in the State. “Our fight against EVMs began a decade ago and it will continue until achieving justice,” he maintained.

On the occasion, he condemned the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Opposition leaders, who are ready with new clothes for PM post, will be forced to tear them apart after May 23. In fact, Modi is known for wearing costly suits and dresses and by making such statements against Opposition leaders, he degraded the dignity of the Prime Minister, he said.

Continuing his verbal attack on the EC, Naidu accused the poll panel of adopting a partisan attitude towards the Opposition-ruled states by trying to create hurdles in administration. “When there is no objection to PM holding review meeting on cyclone after the National Crisis Management Committee meeting, why is the EC raising objection to such review meetings by the chief ministers of Opposition-ruled States? The EC failed to interfere when Modi conducted a Cabinet meeting,” Naidu said and demanded to know whether the election code is not applicable to Modi.

He said that the EC has failed to act upon the 40 petitions filed by 23 Opposition parties over alleged violation of the election code of conduct. He said the EC is not interfering in the review meetings conducted by Telangana Chief Minister and it is objecting to the same in AP.

“The Election Commission should not try to control the State administration. Both the institutions should respect each other,” he maintained.