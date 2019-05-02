Shakthi teams in Guntur soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: SP SV Rajasekhara Babu has said Shakthi teams will be launched in Guntur rural district soon to curb crime against women. In all, 24 women constables have been specially trained for the purpose.

Addressing the policewomen at the District Police Office here on Wednesday, the SP said 12 two-wheelers would be given to members of Shakthi teams initially.

Cars equipped with VHF sets and other modern gadgets will be acquired for Shakthi teams later to strengthen patrolling. Tabs with GPS and pepper sprays will also be given to them. Shakthi teams will work from 8 am to 8 pm and swing into action soon after receiving calls through ‘Dial 100’ and 1090. The policewomen are in direct contact with the police control room to discharge their duty more efficiently. Besides curbing crime against women, Shakthi teams will also promote awareness among girls and women about their rights and strive to empower them, the SP said, explaining the objective of the new initiative.