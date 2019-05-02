Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shakthi teams in Guntur soon

SP SV Rajasekhara Babu has said Shakthi teams will be launched in Guntur rural district soon to curb crime against women.

Published: 02nd May 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

SP SV Rajasekhara Babu addressing Shakthi team members in Guntur | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: SP SV Rajasekhara Babu has said Shakthi teams will be launched in Guntur rural district soon to curb crime against women. In all, 24 women constables have been specially trained for the purpose.
Addressing the policewomen at the District Police Office here on Wednesday, the SP said 12 two-wheelers would be given to members of  Shakthi teams initially.

Cars equipped with VHF sets and other modern gadgets will be acquired for Shakthi teams later to strengthen patrolling.  Tabs with GPS and pepper sprays will also be given to them. Shakthi teams will work from 8 am to 8 pm and swing into action soon after receiving calls through ‘Dial 100’ and 1090. The policewomen are in direct contact with the police control room to discharge their duty more efficiently. Besides curbing crime against women, Shakthi teams will also promote awareness among girls and women about their rights and strive to empower them, the SP said, explaining the objective of the new initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp