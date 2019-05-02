Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag fishermen recount horror of previous cyclones, brace for Fani

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is just another cyclone for the fishermen of the city, who have seen Hudhud, Phethai, devastating their lives in the past few years.

With the fishing ban in place, fishermen relax in their boats near Jalaripeta on Wednesday morning | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is just another cyclone for the fishermen of the city, who have seen Hudhud, Phethai, devastating their lives in the past few years. Ever since the fishermen were told not to venture into sea with forecasts of heavy rains in the next two days, they sit at the seashore recollecting the previous cyclones and damage they left in their wake.

It is fortunate that during Fani, the 60-day fishing ban has come as a blessing in disguise; all boats are anchored at the shore. As a precautionary measure, the fishermen at Jalaripeta have towed their boats to safety to avoid geting washed away during high tides accompanied with strong winds. While the boats were anchored safely, fishermen said that some boats were damaged in gusty winds on Tuesday night. “One of our boats got washed away into the sea on Tuesday night. Though my husband searched for it a long time, he couldn’t find the boat,” Satyavathi, a resident of Jalaripeta, said.

After cyclone Hudhud left many houses and huts damaged in its wake, many fishermen gradually built new houses, but there are still many who are yet to get proper houses. After being alerted for Fani, many fishermen living close to the sea have erected temporary structures surrounding their house to withstand gales.  “Every time we get a cyclone alert, the few days will be a nightmare with the sound of high tides deafening our ears all through the night. Especially when our men go for deep fishing, we keep waiting. This time around, there is a fishing ban and everyone stayed at home,” Lakshmi, another resident of  Jalaripeta, said.

