Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Somireddy C Reddy to hold review meet finally

Meanwhile, Somireddy’s rival in Sarvepalli constituency Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the YSRC alammed the former for creating a drama in the name of reviews.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finally, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy is all set to hold an official review in the Secretariat on Friday after the officials of his department informing him to attend the meet.

Though an official communication was sent to the officials of Agriculture department from the office of the minister informing that he will organise a review on April 30 with the Principal Secretary and Special Commissioner of the Agriculture department for tackling emergencies and unforeseen natural calamities due to drought and heavy rains/gales, the officials did not attend the meet despite the Minister waited for three hours in his chambers on that day.

Later, the minister sought explanation from the officials about the reason for their absence. However, sources said that the EC allowed the officials to attend the review meeting and the officials informed the same to the minister. Meanwhile, Somireddy’s rival in Sarvepalli constituency Kakani Govardhan Reddy of the YSRC alammed the former for creating a drama in the name of reviews.

