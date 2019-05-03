Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu holds meet even as letter to EC fails to evoke response

Naidu reviewed the state’s preparedness for cyclone as he took a dig at the election panel.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Election Commission did not respond to his letter urging it to relax the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the four districts facing cyclone threat, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, taking gravity of the situation, conducted a review meeting at his chambers in the State Secretariat on Thursday and instructed officials to take precautionary measures to lessen the cyclone impact. Though Naidu initially decided to address the district collectors of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari, he changed his plan. Special secretary of disaster management Vara Prasad and Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Babu briefed the Chief Minister on the situation.

Sources said that as the Election Commission has placed officials in a dilemma as to whether they can attend review meetings called by the Chief Minister or not, Naidu, to save officials from any trouble, chose to review the preparedness of the administration with Vara Prasad and Ahmed Babu and gave necessary instructions to them.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At one point of time, Naidu found fault with the Election Commission for  imposing curbs in the name of poll code. “As the voting is over in the State, the question of influencing voters will not arise. If necessary, I will go to the field for supervision as there is no meaning for an elected government to remain a silent spectator in the name of MCC when the people are facing difficulties,’’ he maintained. 
Expressing displeasure over the Election Commission’s non-response to his letter, he said that the poll body should have broken its silence at a time when the State faced with an emergency situations. “However, I am remaining silent  to avoid conflict between systems,” he said.

Stating that officials were working as a team and discharging their responsibilities effectively, Naidu alleged that the opposition was attempting to divide bureaucrats. “As I don’t want to be the reason for any such unwanted development, I am exercising restraint,” Naidu said and sought to know whether officials were working under the supervision of elected government or the Election Commission.

Ease curbs in State, Congress urges CEO 

VIJAYAWADA: The APCC requested the Election Commission and State CEO to relax Model Code of Conduct in Andhra Pradesh in view of cyclone and drought. Congress state chief N Raghuveera Reddy in the letters written to the EC and CEO on Thursday said that in view of cyclone threat to coastal districts  and drinking water crisis in four districts of Rayalaseema,  ECI should relax MCC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Cyclone impact Cyclone Fani N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra pradesh MCC removal Andhra Pradesh Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp