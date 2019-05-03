Home States Andhra Pradesh

Issue pattas to Podu ryots: Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham

According to them, as per the government records, a total of 1.7 lakh individual claims and 4,043 community claims were made. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (APVKS) has requested the Tribal department to conduct grama sabhas to identify Podu cultivators and issue new pattas after reconstituting FRA committees in the State.

In a memorandum submitted to the Director of Tribal Welfare Department on Thursday, APVKS secretary V Venkateswarlu and State vice-president A Ravi said thousands of tribals eke out a living by engaging in Podu cultivation and the successive governments in the Centre for one reason or other have refused to issue pattas despite the enactment of Forest Rights Act.

