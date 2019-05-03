Keep enough food, water ready: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ahead of cyclone

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened an emergency meeting to review the precautionary measures to be taken to tackle the impact of cyclone Fani. Naidu reached the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi in the morning on Thursday and spent till evening going through the information on the movement of the cyclone and giving necessary instructions to officials.

When being informed by officials that 200 villages across 15 mandals of Srikakulam district were likely to be severely affected under the influence of Fani, he directed them to ensure that people in the affected areas were not inconvenienced. “Deploy rescue teams in cyclone-affected villages rather than at mandal headquarters. Such a move in the past caused delay in taking immediate measures in villages as the teams took time to reach the affected people. Keeping in mind this experiences, station teams in villages. There should be no delay in supplying food and drinking water to the affected people. Make arrangements for cooking food at midday meal centres. Ensure supply of vegetables and essentials,’’ Naidu said.

Observing that in some cases, the Odisha government was better prepared than AP in dealing with natural calamities, he said the State should emulate the methods being adopted by the neighbouring State. Underscoring the need for protecting the communication system, he wanted provision of facilities for charging mobile phones and setting up of generators in villages facing threat from cyclone Fani. As many as 6,800 solar lamps were being readied for supplying to affected areas. If need be, more would be made available, Naidu said.

He said that the over 1000 cutting machines that were procured during cyclone Titli should be moved to the areas likely to be affected by Fani. He also suggested hiring of 1,000 woodcutters to clear uprooted trees. “There is no need to issue fresh GOs and seek the approval of EC to deal with any eventuality arising out of Fani as all the guidelines issued during cyclone Titli hold good,’’ Naidu clarified.