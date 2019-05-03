Home States Andhra Pradesh

Keep enough food, water ready: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ahead of cyclone

Earlier, the Chief Minister had spoken with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and shared RTGS information with the latter.

Published: 03rd May 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | EPS)

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu convened an emergency meeting to review the precautionary measures to be taken to tackle the impact of cyclone Fani. Naidu reached the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi in the morning on Thursday and spent till evening going through the information on the movement of the cyclone and giving necessary instructions to officials.

When being informed by officials that 200 villages across 15 mandals of Srikakulam district were likely to be severely affected under the influence of Fani, he directed them to ensure that people in the affected areas were not inconvenienced.  “Deploy rescue teams in cyclone-affected villages rather than at mandal headquarters. Such a move in the past caused delay in taking immediate measures in villages as the teams took time to reach the affected people. Keeping in mind this experiences,  station teams in villages. There should be no delay in supplying food and drinking water to the affected people. Make arrangements for cooking food at midday meal centres. Ensure supply of vegetables and essentials,’’ Naidu said. 

Observing that in some cases, the Odisha government was better prepared than AP in dealing with natural calamities, he said the State should emulate the methods being adopted by the neighbouring State. Underscoring the need for protecting the communication system, he wanted provision of facilities for charging mobile phones and setting up of generators in villages facing threat from cyclone Fani.  As many as 6,800 solar lamps were being readied for supplying to affected areas. If need be, more would be made available, Naidu said.

He said that the over 1000 cutting machines that were procured during cyclone Titli should be moved to the areas likely to be affected by Fani. He also suggested hiring of 1,000 woodcutters to clear uprooted trees. “There is no need to issue fresh GOs and seek the approval of EC to deal with any eventuality arising out of Fani as all the guidelines issued during cyclone Titli hold good,’’ Naidu clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh cyclone Cyclone Fani Chandrababu naidu fani Andhra cyclone preparedness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp