Poll betting: Seven arrested with Rs 10 lakh recovered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 40-day long gap between elections and results came as a blessing for betting organisers. Betting on the prospects of the contesting candidates is increasing day by day and the amounts too are touching crores, particularly in Mangalagiri segment.

Elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha were held on April 11 and the results will be out on May 23. Among the 175 Assembly segments, Mangalagiri segment caught the attention of the public as well as political pundits with none other than Chief Minister’s son Nara Lokesh contesting the direct election for the first time from this Assembly segment.

On Thursday, Mangalagiri police caught one such gang which was involved in betting and recovered Rs 10.15 lakh, empty stamp papers and mobile phones from seven members. Explaining about the modus operandi, Mangalgiri Inspector Ch Ravi Babu told TNIE that the main accused, B Venkateswarlu of Penumaka in Tadepalli mandal, was organising betting acting as a middleman.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“The punters approach the middleman after placing bets on different parties or contestants and after the stakes are decided. Once the results are out, the middleman hands over the betting amount to the winner after taking the brokerage amount,’’ the Circle Inspector explained.

On credible information about the activity going on at a hotel in Auto Nagar area of Mangalagiri, police raided the premises and arrested seven persons and seized Rs 10.15 lakh when the cash was about to change hands.