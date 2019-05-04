Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to hold cabinet meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Toughening his stand against the Election Commission (EC) and Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced his decision to hold a cabinet meeting in a week to review the administration and would see whether officials would attend it or not. He warned of initiating disciplinary action against those violating business rules.

“What has the EC got to do with the day-to-day administration of the State? Ours is an elected government. I will oversee the administration and adhere to the Model Code of Conduct by desisting from taking any policy decisions. The officials who were not associated with the election duties, should attend meetings,’’ he said.

Addressing a press conference at Undavalli on Friday on the impact of cyclone Fani, the CM took exception to the ‘indifferent attitude’ of Subramanyam. “While chief secretaries in other States continue to report to CMs on regular administrative matters, here the EC-appointed CS acts differently. Is he unaware of his responsibility? Should I beg him to brief me on administrative issues? I have worked with several chief secretaries in my 40-year political career. It would be better for all officials to discharge their respective responsibilities. I will not tolerate irresponsibility,’’ Naidu said.

Taking a dig at the EC, he sought to know in what way it could interfere in the regular administration. “How can officials ignore business rules citing MCC? There are business rules and election rules. There is no need for the officials entrusted with election duties to report to me. But, in the case of the CS, he should report to the EC as well as the CM. Similarly, all other officials not bound by election rules should report to me. Mine is an elected government with absolute powers,” he asserted.

Announcing his decision to hold a cabinet meeting in a week’s time to review regular issues, he said the absence of officials would be viewed very seriously and disciplinary action against those violating business rules would be taken. In case the Election Commission has any objection, it should provide in written format the proof of rules that prohibit a CM from holding review meeting, he said and wanted to know how Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted cabinet meetings four times after the Model Code of Conduct came into force.

Finding fault with the remarks of Naidu against Subramanyam, former chief secretary and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao said that the CM was degrading the office of the CS. Instead of targeting Subramanyam, who was appointed by the EC, it would be better for the CM to take forward the administration in the remaining 20 days in a dignified manner.

Taking to Twitter, IYR said that the claim of the CM that the chief secretaries in other States were reporting to CMs was factually wrong. “Any official can attend a review meet called by the CM or a cabinet meeting. But, when the MCC is in force they will have to get the prior approval of the EC. But, I am unable to understand why the CM forgets the small line and repeatedly hurls allegations against officials,” he said.