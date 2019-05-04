AP State Road Transport Corporation workers decide to go on stir, notice on May 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC employees and workers have decided to go on strike in protest against the alleged unilateral decisions taken by the management, which, they said, are against the interests of the employees. In a press release issued here on Friday, APSRTC Workers’ Union Joint Action Committee convener Vallisetty Damodar Rao said they will issue a strike notice to the management on May 9. The decision to go on strike was taken at the JAC meeting held in Employees Union Office in Vijayawada on Friday under the chairmanship of YV Rao.

“In December, the JAC has given a strike notice, following which a meeting was held with Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, APSRTC MD Surendra Babu and chairman Varla Ramaiah on February 5. It was agreed in the meeting to give 25 per cent interim relief and clear 40 per cent of arrears in the first installment. Assurance was given in writing, but till date, there has been no progress,” Damodar Rao said.