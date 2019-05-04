Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP State Road Transport Corporation workers decide to go on stir, notice on May 9

The workers will protest against the alleged unilateral decisions taken by the management, which they feel, are against their interests.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

APSRTC buses

APSRTC buses (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC employees and workers have decided to go on strike in protest against the alleged unilateral decisions taken by the management, which, they said, are against the interests of the employees.  In a press release issued here on Friday, APSRTC Workers’ Union Joint Action Committee convener Vallisetty Damodar Rao said they will issue a strike notice to the management on May 9.  The decision to go on strike was taken at the  JAC meeting held in Employees Union Office in Vijayawada on Friday under the chairmanship of YV Rao. 

“In December, the JAC has given a strike notice, following which a meeting was held with Transport Minister K Atchannaidu, APSRTC MD Surendra Babu and chairman Varla Ramaiah on February 5. It was agreed in the meeting to give 25 per cent interim relief and clear 40 per cent of arrears in the first installment. Assurance was given in writing, but till date, there has been no progress,” Damodar Rao said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation APSRTC strike APSRTC employees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp