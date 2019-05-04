Arrangements reviewed for repolling in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector K Sasidhar has asked contestants of various political parties to cooperate with polling officers to conduct repolling in Guntur district as per the guidelines of Election Commission.

The Collector conducted a review meeting with contestants at the Collectorate here on Friday. He said that repolling would take place for both the Assembly and Parliament elections at polling booth no. 94 in Kesanupalli under Narsaraopet Assembly and Parliamentary constituency, another polling station at polling booth no. 244 at Nallacheruvu under the Guntur Parliament seat and Guntur West Assembly constituency on May 6.

The Collector urged the public to exercise their franchise. He also sought the cooperation of political leaders and officials for the smooth conduct of repolling.