Home States Andhra Pradesh

Betting call: Action against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sought by YSRC

Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said  Naidu, in the audio clip, was heard telling his cadre to wager as odds are favouring the TDP in the State and Matka (illegal betting) market. 

Published: 04th May 2019 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding action against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks in an audio tape encouraging wagering, YSRC leader G Srikanth Reddy has said that the TDP is on the brink of disintegration as a powerful group within the party will desert it after the results. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said  Naidu, in the audio clip, was heard telling his cadre to wager as odds are favouring the TDP in the State and Matka (illegal betting) market. “This bravado is only to keep his flock together as they are ready to desert him, the details of which are known to him,” Srikanth Reddy said. 

The YSRC leader said the comments on wagering were aimed at providing a booster dose to the sinking boat. A revolt is brewing within the TDP which will come out after the results, he said.

Penal action should be taken against Naidu for his remarks encouraging betting despite being the chief minister, who has 40 years of public life behind him, he added. “With no one being ready to support him, he has been resorting to various gimmicks from complaining against the EVMs to kicking up a row on review meetings to shifting the blame of losing the election on others. When his flock became restless, he took up the gamble of good odds for the TDP to keep them in good humour,” the YSRC leader observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Srikanth Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu Chandrababu Naidu betting remark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp