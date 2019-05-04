Home States Andhra Pradesh

Beverage manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh raided

The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials along with Food Safety officers conducted raids on a beverage manufacturing unit at Kothapet in Guntur on Friday.

Published: 04th May 2019 10:26 AM

Vigilance and Enforcement department officials inspecting a machine

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials along with Food Safety officers conducted raids on a beverage manufacturing unit at Kothapet in Guntur on Friday. The officers collected two samples of grape juice and pista milk from the unit and sent them to labs for testing.

Vigilance and Enforcement Department regional officer T Sobha Manjari along with Food Inspector A Srinivasa Rao conducted raids on Vijaya Cool Drinks. According to the officials, K Praveen was preparing and selling grape juice, pista milk and other beverages without obtaining licence from the Food Safety department.

The officials found that Praveen was using substandard colours and selling the same to customers. CI S Anthony Raj, tahsildar T Srninvasa Reddy, head constables B Nancharaiah and T Poornachandra Rao participated in the raids. 

Vijaya Cool Drinks Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement department

