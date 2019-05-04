Beverage manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh raided

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Vigilance and Enforcement department officials along with Food Safety officers conducted raids on a beverage manufacturing unit at Kothapet in Guntur on Friday. The officers collected two samples of grape juice and pista milk from the unit and sent them to labs for testing.

Vigilance and Enforcement Department regional officer T Sobha Manjari along with Food Inspector A Srinivasa Rao conducted raids on Vijaya Cool Drinks. According to the officials, K Praveen was preparing and selling grape juice, pista milk and other beverages without obtaining licence from the Food Safety department.

The officials found that Praveen was using substandard colours and selling the same to customers. CI S Anthony Raj, tahsildar T Srninvasa Reddy, head constables B Nancharaiah and T Poornachandra Rao participated in the raids.