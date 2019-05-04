Gold deposited three years ago, clarifies Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal has clarified that the gold deposit schemes and all other institutional activities are intact and according to schedules.

Speaking during the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme, Anil Kumar Singhal said that the gold was deposited three years ago and they purchased the gold and started transportation from Chennai to Tirupati when it was caught by the Election Squad and handed over to the District Collector who, in turn, conducted an inquiry and checked documents and returned to the Punjab National Bank and they handed it over to TTD. He said that 3,500 Srivari Sevaks were deployed in service of devotees during summer and they will work up to June. “There has been cut in VIP darshans, additional accommodation arrangements have been made along with other facilities,” the EO said.

“To ease summer rush, the TTD is concentrating on providing accommodation in Tirupati. The Engineering department may construct 2,000 rooms in Tirupati,” he added.