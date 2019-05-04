Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heat wave to sweep Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heat wave warning for the South Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, especially Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore, for the next 2-3 days.

Published: 04th May 2019 08:14 AM

A construction worker sprinkles water on her face in Vijayawada on Friday to get respite from summer heat | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The severe cyclonic storm Fani has not brought the much expected respite from the scorching summer heat to people of the State. Contrary, the mercury levels are on the rise in the State. 

The temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius mark at several places in the State on Friday. According to the IMD report, Kavali in Nellore district, Bapatla in Guntur and Machilipatnam in Krishna witnessed severe heat wave conditions with the maximum temperature 7 degree Celsius above the normal. 

Kakinada, Ongole and Nellore also reeled under moderate heat wave conditions with the maximum temperature 3-5 degree Celsius higher than the normal.  On Friday, dry weather conditions prevailed across South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions. 

Eleven places in the State recorded the maximum temperature of above 40 degree Celsius. Speaking to TNIE, K Naga Ratna, Senior Weather Forecasting Officer at IMD, said, “We are currently having the hot winds from North and with the cyclonic storm, the moisture levels decreased to a great extent. Due to decline in moisture, dry weather conditions will be witnessed in the next couple of days. People will experience heat from the early hours of the day. Further,  the night temperature will increase. The dry weather conditions will continue for the next 2-3 days.”

 

