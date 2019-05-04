Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naval aircraft sortie in Andhra Pradesh assesses impact of cyclone

A large number of trees and electric poles were found uprooted, creating road blocks in the city limits of Puri.

Aerial view of cyclone hit areas of Odisha. Dornier aircraft deployed by ENC undertakes aerial survey on Friday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Naval Dornier aircraft flew to carry out an aerial survey of Odisha to assess the impact of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani, which crossed the coast near Puri, observed extensive devastation to vegetation in many places around Puri.

The roof top of Puri railway station was found to be blown off. Large-scale water inundation was seen in many, particularly in low lying areas between Puri and Chilka Lake. The Dornier crew observed strong winds of nearly 50 knots during the sortie. 

