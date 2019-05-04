Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nomination papers of Andhra Pradesh men for Varanasi LS seat rejected

The duo said that no reason has been cited for rejecting our nomination papers.

Published: 04th May 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi president V Srinivas and his colleagues went to Varanasi for filing a nomination against PM Narendra Modi from Prakasam district on Friday

Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project Sadhana Samithi president V Srinivas and his colleagues went to Varanasi for filing a nomination against PM Narendra Modi from Prakasam district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The nomination papers of two persons from Prakasam district, who planned to contest the elections from Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking election, have been rejected upon scrutiny by the returning officer. Vadde Srinivasulu and Ravi Kiran Sarma, who hail from Botlagudur village near Pamuru, said that they were perplexed by the decision. 

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Ravi Kiran said that he was moved by the plight of the people due to recurring drought. “The people have been openly admitting their inability to offer even paltry sum for the rituals I perform at their home,” he said.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

He said that he and Srinivasulu reached Varanasi on April 21 and opened bank accounts in a local branch of the SBI, after depositing Rs 25,000 each, as per the directions of election officials. “We completed the laborious process with all seriousness by engaging a lawyer, getting 10 persons in the electoral rolls to propose our names,” they said. “However, no reason has been cited for rejecting our nomination papers,” Srinivasulu said.

“Whichever party comes to power at the Centre, it should provide liberal Central assistance to the Veligonda project, which is in the final stages of completion, and ensure a permanent solution to the water problem,” he stated. The duo said that BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and Daggubati Purandeswari promised to resolve the problem after the NDA forms government at the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varanasi Lok Sabha seat Andhra Pradesh men Varanasi election 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls General elections 2019 India elections Ravi Kiran Sarma Vadde Srinivasulu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp